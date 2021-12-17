(Council Bluffs) -- Some KMAland residents spent another night without electricity.
And, it may be Saturday evening before power is restored to all MidAmerican Energy customers impacted by outages stemming from Wedenesday's severe storms. Roughly 1,800 customers in MidAmerican's Council Bluffs service area--including most southwest Iowa customers--were still without power as of early Friday morning. That number included 545 Shenandoah customers, and 123 in rural portions of Page County. Farragut, Fremont County, Glenwood, Mills County and Pottawattamie County are other areas still reporting high numbers of outages. In an earlier interview with KMA News, MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood thanked customers for their patience as the repairs continued.
"As I said at the very beginning," said Greenwood, "it's been a very unusual storm--particularly for this time of year. We appreciate people's understanding as we work day and night to restore our customers. We're doing it as quickly and as safely as possible."
Greenwood says additional damage discovered or occurring on Thursday may add to the complexity of the repairs.
"For example, if we had a loose tree branch," said Greenwood, "sustained winds overnight that continued may have taken down a branch that went onto an overhead line. We're getting sporadic reports of additional outages. We are certainly putting them on the list to restore those customers."
MidAmerican's last statement indicated all repairs should be completed by early Saturday evening. Customers can continue to monitor the repair progress on MidAmerican's outage map.