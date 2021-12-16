(Des Moines) -- It could be days before power returns to some MidAmerican Energy customers.
Utility crews are out in full force repairing damage inflicted by Wednesday's potent line of severe weather. MidAmerican Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News severe storm utility repairs are unusual for this time of year.
"We're used to high wind events here and there," said Greenwood, "but this was unusual, in that it was a sustained high wind. Then, to add insult to injury, we had severe thunderstorms and an outbreak of tornadoes overnight. So, this wasn't isolated to one city or one region. It was really the whole state that was under the gun overnight."
Though massive power outages were reported in communities like Fort Dodge, Waterloo and Oskaloosa, Greenwood says southwest Iowa's systems heavy damage from the storms.
"In southwest Iowa, particularly, we are seeing wires down, poles down, some transmission lines down, as well," he said. "When you have a high wind event like this, it can affect overhead lines. Trees go down on lines, and in some cases, one will take down another, that will take down another, and so on, like a domino effect."
Crews worked through the wee hours of the morning to make repairs--often braving continuous high winds. Greenwood, however, warns restoring power to all customers will take time.
"We are estimating that it could take through midnight tonight (Thursday night) to restore most customers," said Greenwood. "For all customers, it could be as late as 6 p.m. on Saturday. Obviously, we hope to get customers back earlier. But, for some customers, it's going to take some time to make repairs that's been heavily damaged in some areas."
Greenwood says MidAmerican prioritizes repairs through a pyramid system.
"With transmission lines, they tend to serve a lot of customers," he said. "We'll focus on those first, whether we can repair it, or we can switch the circuit. In essence, you're moving another circuit to get electricity to the same location. But, we also prioritize facilities such as hospitals, water treatment and public safety. Those types of facilities get the highest priority to restore service.
"Then, we move down to the smaller circuits, then to individual service lines, which may just affect one customer. It may affect several customers. But, that's just the order that we restore service to customers," Greenwood added.
Customers can continue to monitor the progress of repairs, and report any further outages on the MidAmerican website.