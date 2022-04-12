(Stanton) -- A Shenandoah-based IT consulting company has been acquired by Midwest Data of Iowa.
In a press release earlier this month, the Stanton-based IT services provider announced their acquisition of Help at Home Computer Services. The consulting company has provided IT related maintenance and repair for small to medium sized businesses and residential customers in and around Shenandoah since 2004. The former Help and Home Computer Services owner, Brian Hammons, is joining the Midwest Data team.
Meanwhile, Midwest Data of Iowa has provided managed IT solutions both regionally and nationally since its inception in 2014. The IT services provider was formed as a collaboration of five area telecommunication companies including Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, Farmers Telephone Company, Griswold Communications, Rock Port Telephone, and Western Iowa Networks.