(Clarinda) -- One of KMAland's top I-T companies announces a major transaction.
Officials with Midwest Data of Iowa--a managed I-T services provider based in Stanton--recently purchased Clarinda.Net, a Clarinda-based I-T consulting company. Since 2006, Clarinda.Net has provided I-T related preventative maintenance and repair for small to medium-sized businesses and residential customers in Clarinda and surrounding areas. Though Midwest Data acquires all the commercial accounts, Clarinda.Net will continue to service all residential accounts. The purchase took place upon former owner Wayne Goecker's retirement.
Midwest Data has provided managed I-T solutions to small and medium-sized businesses regionally and nationally since its inception in 2014. The company's data center is located in southwest Iowa, with redundant facilities in northwest Missouri, including Kansas City, Missouri.