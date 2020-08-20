(Rock Port) -- A northwest Missouri company is one of eight broadband providers receiving state grant money.
Midwest Data Center (MDC) was recently awarded funding through the state’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program. The program was designed to reimburse providers that have expanded, or plan to connect, high-speed internet to residents in unserved or underserved areas in Missouri in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. MDC will use these funds to assist with expanding their fiber optic network to improve broadband services from the town of Craig to Big Lake in Holt County. This will result in connecting 140 underserved households with up to 1 Gbps service.
The financial award from the state enables MDC to reach project completion earlier than anticipated.