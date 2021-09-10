(Council Bluffs) -- In an effort to honor everyday heroes, one eye care provider has kicked off a month-long contest.
Midwest Eye Care in Council Bluffs, is holding the "Eyes on Heroes" contest to shine a spotlight on everyday heroes who have and continue to make contributions in the community. The nomination process began September 1st, and will run throughout the entire month. Dr. Michael Feilmeier, with Midwest Eye Care, tells KMA News teachers, community volunteers, first responders, and health care workers can all be nominated for the contest. Feilmeier says the winners will receive a free eye surgery procedure.
"At the end of the nomination period, representatives from Midwest Eye Care will narrow the nominees down to 15 or fewer finalists, and then those finalists will be voted on by the public for a chance to win free Lasik or PRK surgery," Feilmeier said. "We plan on performing up to five of those surgeries to the finalists who meet the clinical indications for surgery."
Feilmeier says the two laser-eye surgeries are to help eliminate the need for vision assistance from glasses or contacts, which could come in handy for emergency personnel.
"The idea with this surgery, is to eliminate the need for glasses or contact lenses to see clearly," Feilmeier said. "We all know that having great vision, has a significant impact on the quality of our lives. For these workers, specifically, dealing with glasses or contacts on the job can be a burden a create a burden, so if we can give them one less thing to worry about by getting rid of their glasses or contacts with the laser vision correction surgery, then we're hoping to improve their quality of life significantly."
While Feilmeier says giving back to the community has always been a part of Midwest Eye Care's mission, he says they wanted to highlight workers who have potentially been impacted even more during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Giving back to our community has been a long-term core value for our practice at Midwest Eye Care, we sponsor and participate in several charitable initiatives throughout the year," Feilmeier said. "But we wanted to create something that specifically gave back to the hard working people whose jobs have been made so much harder over the past 18 months of the pandemic."
For those wishing to nominate anybody falling into the four categories, Feilmeier says the easiest way to do so is on the provider's website.
"Then there's a banner at the top of the site, that links you to the full 'Eyes on Heroes' contest page," Feilmeier said. "When you visit that page, you will find the nomination form there, as well as a link to complete rules and eligibility requirements. Nominations are open until September 30th, so we encourage anyone who has an interest to log onto the website and nominate someone as soon as they can."
Midwest Eye Care is an eyecare practice with 19 providers, including several optometrists and ophthalmologists that provide primary eye care, and several subspecialists including corneal surgeons, retinal surgeons, and glaucoma surgeons. A link to Midwest Eye Care's website is provided with the webstory at kmaland.com.