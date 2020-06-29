(Malvern) -- For the third year in a row, the Mills County Fairgrounds will play host to a large truck and tractor pull event.
The Nebraska Bush Pullers will bring their high-powered machines to the Mills County Fairgrounds Friday night as a kickoff event to the 2020 Mills County Fair, which begins the following week and runs July 10-14. Ryan Wilgenbusch is one of the organizers for the event. He says the Nebraska Bush Pullers usually put on a great show.
"They are going to bring a little bit of everything to put on a show that night," said Wilgenbusch. "There will be some modifieds, diesel pickups and a whole bunch of diesel tractors. It should be a good show. This is our third year with the Bush Pullers."
In addition to the tractor pull, Wilgenbusch says there will be other amenities around the arena on Friday.
"We'll have food wagons for some options for all kinds of different food," said Wilgenbusch. "We'll also have a beer garden. Of course, this year with the COVID, we're going to have a little more space in the bleachers. If people would like to bring their lawn chairs, there's plenty of space on the grass to spread out and practice your social distancing."
As COVID-19 restrictions have shut down many other events around the Fourth of July, Wilgenbusch says event organizers are hoping to provide an activity for the whole family that is safe.
"That's definitely the challenge this year," said Wilgenbusch. "We're taking all the precautions that we can. We have some handwash stations and some extra seating and space for people to keep their distance or do whatever they are comfortable with."
Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday with the pull beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Wilgenbusch was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show.