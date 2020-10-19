(Mills County) -- After an odd end to the 4-H calendar year the Mills County Extension and Outreach has some ways that they learned from these times to help for the future.
Many counties around the state had to adapt the way many of their 4-H activities were conducted this year. From having a hybrid fair to having to cancel volunteer activities even in the way their club meetings are conducted, Mills County Youth Coordinator Alycne Boban has had some positive takeaways including the static judging from the County Fair.
“Some of the ways we did our static judging got some really good feedback, which we were a little worried about because it was something unknown. It went really smoothly and the judges, kids and families really enjoyed the way we did it this year,” Boban said.
Mills County will also be conducting their awards day on Sunday the 25th at four in the afternoon. This will recognize senior members of 4-H who turned in record books and other awards.
“It’s really good for some of those younger members to see these older kids and they’ve done and what their books look like as well as overall opportunities to look forward to,” Boban said.
With the new 4-H calendar started Boban spoke on how excited the county is for this new year.
“We are looking forward to lots of different things. Of course hopefully all those things that we were unfortunately not able to do due to COVID such as the state conference and some of those things,” Boban said.
To hear the full interview with Alycne Boban click below.