(Glenwood) -- Mills County 4-H is hosting a Burger Night Fundraiser Wednesday.
All proceeds from the event go toward funding the group’s trip to Washington D.C. through Citizenship Washington Focus, according to event coordinator Holly Jackson.
“This is a trip that they get to take once every four years that our Mills County 4-H sponsors for them,” Jackson said. “It’ll be a week-long trip in Washington D.C. and we’re really excited for them to experience this.”
The menu for the Burger Night Fundraiser includes a burger meal for $10, a hot dog meal for $8 and desserts for $1. Any purchase of a meal comes with a salad, fries and a dessert.
Young people in Mills County are reaping the benefits of being involved in 4-H, according to member Maddie Epperson.
“[We learn] leadership and make new friends,” Epperson said. “You meet a lot of new people through 4-H and get a lot of good opportunities.”
Mills County 4-H continues to work toward preparing young people for their future and allowing them to connect with 4-Hers around the community, state and nation.
“It’s amazing to watch the bonds that they create with kids who are maybe not in their school district or the things that they learn about different projects that they maybe would not have learned otherwise,” Jackson said. “They learn leadership skills and the interviews that they conduct through judging and other projects, it’s amazing to see the growth.”
The Mills County 4-H Burger Night Fundraiser will take place Wednesday, April 19 from 5-7 P.M. at the Eagles Club at 426 1st St. in Glenwood.
