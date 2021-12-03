(Glenwood) -- Wage increases are still on the table for 911 dispatchers in Mills County.
Negotiations between Mills County and the union representing the county's 911 Communication Center dispatchers continue as the county looks for ways to boost dispatcher retainment and expansion. Mills County Emergency Management coordinator Larry Hurst, who also serves as the 911 Communication Center director, says the topic has become a hot discussion as the need for expansion has become evident with growing call rates.
"We've noticed our call rate increase and of course with some development after the floods of '19, its starting to show a resurgence and we're seeing increased traffic," Hurst said. "I think because of that, there's been a need for an increase in staffing. We need to get to where we can staff at least two on duty 24/7, 365 days a year, that's the goal."
Hurst says the center currently functions with eight operators. However, he says the recommendation considering their service area and call rate growth is 10.
Over the past month and a half, the Mills County Board of Supervisors has also dedicated efforts into a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, which Hurst says hopes to raise the hourly wage for dispatchers.
"The MOU is like an amendment to the existing contract, offering to increase the salary wage," Hurst said. "Once the union signs off on that, then the board can acknowledge that, sign off, and take formal action. Then we can start with the implementation of that pay increase."
Hurst says the increase would impact both current and potentially new dispatchers.
On top of the call rate increases, Hurst says the expansion would greatly help ease the burden on current dispatchers who already deal with a heavy amount of daily duties.
"For example daily stuff that occurs like radio traffic, admin traffic, that the staff has to handle," Hurst said. "So it's important we get up to that number to ease the pain of scheduling which allows the staff to take time off if their sick, and also there's the training that's required of all the staff, and we can get them trained more often. So yeah it would be a great improvement if we could get to 10."
Hurst says the hope is that the MOU and wage increase will also allow the county to be more competitive in the job market as they search for more dispatchers.