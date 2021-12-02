(Glenwood) -- A Stanton man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports a 2007 Mack Truck driven by 63-year-old Mark Blair of Stanton was traveling eastbound on an off ramp of Highway 34 near Glenwood, when the truck lost control and rolled onto its side after attempting to turn southbound onto 221st Street. Authorities say skid marks were seen nearly 52 feet in length beyond the intersection indicating the truck failed to stop at the stop sign and was traveling at a speed significant enough to cause the truck to roll.
Blair needed to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle by the the Glenwood Fire Department. Blair was conscious and breathing at the scene, but was flown via Air Ambulance to the hospital due to his need for medical attention.