(Glenwood) -- Mills County Public Health is joining local partners in providing COVID vaccinations to additional residents.
Officials announced Tuesday that an on-line portal is now open with limited availability for scheduling vaccinations for individuals age 64 and younger with medical conditions that are at an increased risk of severe illness with coronavirus. The link is available from the county's website, millscountyiowa.gov. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says her agency appreciates the help of local pharmacies in vaccinating the public.
"The federal government has increased allocations to the pharmacies through that retail pharmacy partnership," she said. "A couple of our local pharmacies are receiving doses on a weekly basis, and that is helping us get through the population.
"You know, we look at what's in the future, and that's one area where we're getting messaging that doses will continue to increase. So, we think that our local pharmacies will continue to get more doses as the weeks go by--and that is very helpful to us," Lynes added.
The news comes as Mills County's total positive case numbers reached 1,500 for the week ending Tuesday. Fifteen new cases were reported this week, as compared with six the week before. In addition, the county's 14-day positivity rate this week is at 9%, as compared with 5.8% last week. A total of 4,360 Mills County residents have received the prime vaccine--or the first shot, while 1,344 residents have received the boost vaccine, or the second shot.