(Glenwood) -- It's "all systems go" on coronavirus vaccinations in Mills County.
That's according to Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Lynes says the county received its share of the first doses a few days before Christmas as scheduled. Individuals listed in phase 1A of the vaccination plan--including health care workers, and workers and patients at long-term care facilities--received their vaccinations at three clinics set up at the county's public health office. In terms of the speed at which the county is receiving the doses, Lynes says they can't come any sooner.
"We right now are on the 1A priority population," said Lynes. "We are looking forward to moving into the 1B population. That will also include our law enforcement, firefighters, and we hope those who are over 75 years of age. So, we are positioned to move forward. We are just awaiting direction from the Iowa Department of Public Health about how to move into the next populations, and waiting to hear about more widespread vaccine availability."
Lynes says her department also awaits information on where teachers and other educational professionals will be included in the vaccination order.
"We do anticipate that school teachers will be high on a priority group to become eligible to receive the vaccine," she said. "We're awaiting direction on that, but we do expect they will be high on the priority list."
Upon receiving the vaccine, Lynes says her office took the necessary precautions to ensure the doses were protected--including extreme cold storage measures.
"It arrives to us refrigerated," said Lynes. "We have to keep it at that temperature, and we've got our nurses monitoring the refrigeration system, and make sure that everything is spot on. So, that's a big part of the vaccine, and that's very important. Part of why we received the Moderna vaccine is because it does not require that ultra-cold storage that the Pfizer vaccine did."
Lynes adds planning continues in Mills County for vaccine distribution to the general public, which is expected no earlier than this spring.
"We want to make sure we have a site secured that is big enough that we can have the general public," she said, "that there will be good parking, that the public can come in one direction, have a flow-through out the next direction, that when we provide those clinics, we can make sure that people can socially distance, you know, keep a good area between each other, that we can get people in and out in a good speed. That is something we've been working on quite a bit."
You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.