(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials have begun the process of making EMS an essential service in their county.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to make the emergency services essential within the county. The maneuver is allowed after the State Legislature passed Senate File 615 in 2021, allowing counties to implement a tax for providing the service. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the move comes primarily as the county's aging volunteers are beginning to leave the profession.
"You know some of them are over 70 years old that are running these operations for us, and they're ready to get out but there's nobody to take (their) place," said Crouch. "The Malvern Bank had a running on their bank calendar for volunteers to show up for fire or EMS for almost three months and not one person has volunteered."
Crouch says the hope is to put the resolution on the November election ballot, requiring 60% of the vote to pass.
While saying the county is still early on in figuring out how to staff the locations, Crouch says the hope would be for the county to employ a certain amount of EMS personnel at key locations throughout the county.
"We have some locations in the county here where we can put personnel 24/7 to cover certain areas of the county," said Crouch. "We're going to see how many people it's actually going to take but we haven't gotten that far yet. But, we have three different locations that we can house people in and run our services out of there."
As volunteer EMS personnel have shrunk, Crouch says providers like Malvern Rescue are on track for over 240 calls for the year. Additionally, several smaller providers consistently have to cover for one another.
"Glenwood gets called out, Mineola has to be on call or Silver City has to be one call, or Malvern, or one of them," said Crouch. "'Okay, Glenwood's gone for a call, do we have someone there.' It's getting to where it's a situation where we could get into trouble and not having enough people to serve the people."
In other business, the board also approved setting a 120-day moratorium on accepting any commercial solar permits. Crouch says the move comes as interest in larger solar projects in the county grows.
"We have some solar people that are looking to put up things and we want to make sure we got everything in order when they show up," said Crouch. "So we just put a moratorium on for solar only, nothing else, just to kind of protect the county."
The board also tabled action on appointing an EMS Advisory Board due to Crouch abstaining for a conflict of interest and Supervisor Lonnie Mayberry being absent from the meeting.