(Glenwood) -- With a little more than a week before Election Day, absentee votes keep flowing into KMAland county auditor's offices.
Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News her office recorded its 964th absentee vote Monday morning. Robertson absentee voting has been brisk both at her office, and in the mail.
"We've a steady stream coming in daily to absentee vote," said Robertson. "I believe we went out over 350-plus absentees during the mailing period. So, that's where we're at right now."
Robertson says the absentee demand for this election is about even with past midterm elections, but lags behind that of a typical presidential election. While she hopes for a busy day at the polls next Tuesday, Robertson declines to project a turnout percentage.
"I don't know--I might be totally off," she said. "But, I don't expect a huge turnout. I even hate to give a guess because I'm usually wrong when I come up with a number. But, I think it will be in the 2,000s, possibly, once it's all said in done when absentees are included in there."
At least one unexpected local race for county office is shaping up. Though Naeda Elliott recently resigned as county attorney, her name still appears on the ballot. At least one person has indicated a write-in candidacy, and Robertson says another candidate is possible. She says the county's board of supervisors awaits the election's outcome before deciding whether to fill that position on a temporary basis.
"The board is not planning to do anything until after the election as far as the appointment," said Robertson. "There's still an opportunity that even if the board does do an appointment, the public can contest that, and request an election if they choose."
Residents may vote absentee in the Mills County Auditor's Office until next Monday--the day before the election. Like other county auditor's offices, Robertson's office will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for absentee voting. Polls are open next Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.