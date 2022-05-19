(Council Bluffs) -- Two Pottawattamie County men are in custody on multiple charges in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 48-year-old Jack Gregory Milledge of Carter Lake and 49-year-old Lawrence Anthony Cipolla of Council Bluffs Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The two men were arrested following an incident on 189th Street. Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were taken to the Mills County Jail. Milledge was held on $9,300 bond, while Cipolla's bond was set at $6,300.