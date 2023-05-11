(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in connection to a stolen vehicle.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says they are currently searching for 48-year-old Anthony Troy Adams. Authorities say Adams was last seen on Kidd Road south of Glenwood, but claims residency in Council Bluffs. He is wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.
Authorities say Adams is a convicted sex offender and is currently out on parole. Anyone who sees Adams is urged to call 911 and to not approach him.