Anthony Adams

(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in connection to a stolen vehicle.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says they are currently searching for 48-year-old Anthony Troy Adams. Authorities say Adams was last seen on Kidd Road south of Glenwood, but claims residency in Council Bluffs. He is wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Authorities say Adams is a convicted sex offender and is currently out on parole. Anyone who sees Adams is urged to call 911 and to not approach him.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.