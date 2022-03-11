(Glenwood) -- Groundbreaking for Mills County's proposed beef processing plant is anticipated late spring-early summer.
Back in June, officials with Cattlemen's Heritage announced plans for construction of a 1,500-head per-day processing operation in the northwest quadrant of Interstate 29 and Bunge Avenue. Chad Tentinger is founder and owner of TenCorp, Incorporated and developer of the proposed plant. Tentinger updated the projection's planning progress on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"We are about 85% done with all blueprints and drawings, so we can build," said Tentinger. "The site is secured. We're through stage 1 and stage 2 on the site prep, so all the G-O grid is done. We're moving along nicely."
In preparing for the $325 million project, Tentinger says officials have kept a sharp on continuing developments regarding supply issues and rising manufacturing costs. Tentinger says those factors could impact the project's construction in the future.
"Certainly, we've a rise in pricing, as everyone else has," he said. "In a plant like this, with a lot of stainless steel, we've seen those prices increase--within reason. We anticipated a lot of this in the beginning, so we didn't have the shocking hikes. Of course, on the supply chain side, we're going to have to be very diligent to make sure everything is ordered probably a year or more in advance than it would have been. The reality of it, it's about an 18-month-to-two-year build, and it will take every second of that if the supply chain issue doesn't get straightened out."
Over the past several months, Tentinger and other officials have conducted 60-plus community meetings with local producers and potential project investors. He says reaction to the proposed plant since its announcement last summer has been positive.
"You know, my goal has been from the beginning--and still is today--is to have as many farmers and producers invested in this plant as possible," said Tentinger. "We still are open to investment. I think we close out the next round of investment opportunities March 31st. So, there's still time for anybody that wants to invest in the plant, and share in the profits of the plant to get in."
Tentinger touts the project's economic impact at $1.2 billion annually. He says that's important, considering the need for increased local beef production, and developments half a world away.
"We still have capacity issues," he said. "We, as cattle feeders, have seen over the past few years that every hiccup--no matter how minor the hiccup--affects our supply chains, and we can't get cattle through. Look what's happened in the last 15 days--a war on the other side of the world which, you know, has nothing to do with our supply of cattle, has nothing to do with our shipping of cattle, has nothing to do with the demand for our product. The only way I see to fix this product, and get off this roller coaster is mid-sized producer-owned and controlled regional plants."
Tentinger says strong local support has come from the Mills County Board of Supervisors and County Economic Development Director Marco Floreani, as well as from state officials. You can hear the full interview with Chad Tentinger with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.