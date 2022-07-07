(Glenwood) -- Officials with a proposed Mills County beef processing plant hope to lure more local producers to the project.
October is now the projected groundbreaking date for the Cattlemen's Heritage beef processing plant. And, company officials announce a program selling guaranteed shackle space for 10 years at the proposed 1,500-head-per-day facility. Chad Tentinger is the project's lead developer. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Tentinger says the company has about 350,000 spaces available at the plant, which is expected to process about 400,000 head of cattle per year.
"The shackle space program is fundamentally just about the belief that we are better together than apart in the cattle business," said Tentinger. "I'm a fourth generation cattle producer myself, and the entire idea is to bring producers together with the plant to make sure we have a more fair business practice, get closer and participate in the plant by participating in the profits of the animals that we raise."
Tentinger says it's more important for producers to obtain shackle space than it is for the plant, itself.
"The plant can run just like any other plant," he said. "You know, we have operations running like the big four. But, for all of us out here that really want a different way to feed cattle--or at least a different way to sell cattle, I should say--a more cost effective, a more fair way to sell cattle, it's vital."
Tentinger says the Cattlemen's Heritage project offers a fairer and more advantageous pricing mechanism for producers.
"As producers, we are tied to the Chicago Board of Trade as our pricing mechanism most times," said Tentinger, "and it's just not a fair representation of what the meat is worth today. Since 2012, there's been a disparity between what the CME says, and what the boxed beef cutout is. So, our pricing mechanism will be tied to the boxed beef cutout, based on the quality meats that they deliver."
Producers wishing to secure shackle space must first place a $50 deposit per shackle. A final payment of $200 per shackle is required within 30 days of the company's construction loan closing. For more information on shackle space, producers should contact Cattlemen's Heritage at 712-229-8141, or email shackle@cattlemensheritage.com. You can hear the full interview with Chad Tentinger here: