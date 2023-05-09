(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials have given the go-ahead to updated utility solar regulations.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved the second and third readings before formally adopting updated utility solar regulations proposed by the planning and zoning commission. The board also approved adding a renewable energy chapter to the county's comprehensive land-use plan. The move comes after over a year's worth of review from county planning and zoning officials. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News he was pleased to see the amount of time and research taken by the commission along with Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson and her staff.
"I sat in on many of the programs and meetings and things that ahead of this (vote)," said Crouch. "There was a lot of effort put into this to come up with a solar ordinance that would fit for Mills County and for the future of Mills County."
Per the proposed ordinance, setback requirements include 50 feet between the county right of way and the nearest solar panel and at least 300 feet from a residence not part of the project area. The ordinance also limits noise levels to 50 decibels when located adjacent to an existing residence or residential district, along with a minimum two-foot height and a max of 20 feet at full tilt. In a previous interview with KMA News, Jackson says the commission also significantly factored in decommissioning by using a "pollinator scorecard" on a proposed project to help preserve the land underneath the panels.
Crouch says he believes items such as the "pollination scorecard" have helped make Mills County's solar ordinance one of the most detailed in the state and has already been noticed by others in Iowa.
"It's modified over a couple of ones that are already in existence, but we are going to be maybe presenting at (planning and zoning) meetings in the state," he said. "I'm very proud that we have (an ordinance) that people have really put their time into and paid attention to what could happen in Mills County with solar."
While no official plans have been presented to the county, Crouch says rumblings of developers wanting to bring solar energy to the county prompted officials to review its regulations.
"We've had several companies come and talk to us that are looking at putting solar in Mills County, but I think the biggest thing that's happened is that they can't get the products they need right now," said Crouch. "It's such a hot thing going on with creating solar energy -- they can't get what they need to build their products. But, we have some uses that are going to be coming into Mills County that are going to be very interesting."
In related business, the board also approved an update to the building and zoning fee schedule. Jackson says the only change is to provide a new category for utility-scale solar projects.
"We tried to keep it comparable to what it is in other jurisdictions, which is $2,500 per 100 acres of land with a conditional use permit priced, just for utility-scale solar, at $1,500," said Jackson.
Jackson adds that planning and zoning officials consulted with representatives of Conservation Blueprint, Confluence Consulting, and David Levy with Baird Holm Law in formulating the solar ordinance. County officials emphasized the renewable energy chapter is strictly for solar, and regulations limiting wind towers or turbines to 80 feet on agricultural and ag residential land are still in place.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the purchase of new election equipment for just over $64,000 through Adkins.
--Approved the selection of Convenient Care as the provider for pre-employment physicals and workman compensation.
--Approved a network switch upgrade at the Annex building for over $5,500.
--Approved the bid of Ideal Construction for over $59,000 to renovate two bathrooms in the courthouse.
--Approved the purchase of over 12,800 tons of rock for farm-to-market roads for over $326,000 from Schildberg Construction.
--Approved a resolution canceling the tax sale on lot 248 in Pacific Junction and instead abating taxes on the property.