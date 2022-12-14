(Glenwood) -- After weeks of searching, Mills County has a new county attorney.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors appointed DeShawne Bird-Sell to fill the vacancy left by Naeda Elliott's resignation last month. Bird-Sell ran as a write-in candidate in the November general elections, but Elliott--whose name was left on the ballot--was the top votegetter. A lifelong Mills County resident currently practicing in Glenwood, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law School in 2000. Married and the mother of four children, Bird-Sell is past president of Rotary, and a board member for such organizations as LTD, Mentoring for Heart, Mills County Love Tree, Glenwood Community School Foundation, Glenwood Chamber of Commerce and others. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News Bird-Sell is no stranger to the county, and the legal community.
"She's grown up here in this community, and stuff," said Crouch. "The people, the other lawyers I interviewed about DeShawne is find someone who is local, understands what's going on, and is respected by your people in the community. She kind of fit all the categories. That's how I made my choice."
Crouch says the board is relieved to finally have the county attorney's position filled.
"The board has things to be done, and other offices in the courthouse, and things," he said. "Once in a while, we just need legal advice, or legal assistance--whichever one you want to look at. Now that we have this person in place, we'll get a lot more of our stuff done that we've been waiting on trying to get done. That's the way that people feel. Everybody's happy that things went according to plan. "
In a previous interview with KMA News as part of our "Meet the Candidates" series, Bird-Sell says she would work to reestablish the rotation of each area attorney serving a four-year term as county attorney, in addition to their regular law practice.
"I want to make this position great again," said Bird-Sell, "and not something where we are getting people from all over the state that don't have a practice that is thriving, that want to come in and say,'okay, well, I'll do this for the salary.' That's not what we need here. We need someone who is invested in the community. We need somebody who will go out and say, 'you know what, this is a crime we will just not stand for. This is something that, in Mills County, we do not want to stand for this.'"
One of Bird-Sell's goals is to implement a STOP program for Mills County residents charged with speeding.
"A STOP class is a class where you go and you find out what speeding actually does, how much it really impacts your driving, and what it could do if you were in an accident," she said. "And, it kind of gives you some background."
Bird-Sell also hopes to improve the county attorney's office's outreach to high school students exploring a legal profession, in order to keep attorneys in rural areas. Bird-Sell's tenure officially begins January 1st, and she'll serve the remainder of Elliott's term, which expires at the end of 2024. Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber will continue to assist Mills County in legal matters on an interim basis.