(Glenwood) -- Updates to the Mills County comprehensive plan and solar energy regulations cleared their first major hurdle earlier this week.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors held public hearings and approved the first readings of an amendment to the county's comprehensive land use plan to include a renewable energy chapter and an updated commercial solar energy ordinance. Mills County Building and Zoning Administrator Holly Jackson tells KMA News there were several areas of emphasis from the planning and zoning commission while crafting the proposed ordinance.
"The new ordinance had a strong focus on visual screenings and setbacks and they were heavily considered to help protect participating and non-participating landowners," said Jackson. "We also have a strong ag mitigation plan and decommissioning plan that will also protect the landscape of Mills County for years to come."
Per the proposed ordinance, setback requirements include 50 feet between the county right of way and the nearest solar panel and at least 300 feet from a residence not part of the project area. The ordinance also limits noise levels to 50 decibels when located adjacent to an existing residence or residential district.
Additionally, Jackson says one way of improving a commercial solar project's decommissioning is ensuring the soil is preserved as much as possible during active use. That's why she says planning and conservation officials included a "pollination scorecard."
"That will have to continue being updated and it will be a team effort between Mills County conservation, the engineering and secondary roads department, as well as the building and zoning department," she said. "We did receive a lot of input from the public and from the developers on what they would like to see. We have anticipation that most of the pieces of this solar field would be able to be recycled and we do have requirements in there that all recycling would be a priority."
Primarily, Jackson says the update to the comprehensive plan allows for the passage of a solar ordinance and reiterates the locations where planning and zoning officials have decided to permit commercial projects -- including agricultural, ag residential, and industrial zoning districts.
"I believe those areas will be a focus," said Jackson. "Before any of the solar farms or utility solar fields would be approved, they would go through a process with Mills County officials and there's a team that would be set up that would actually review all of those plans prior to it going to the zoning board of adjustment and that's where the final approval will come."
However, she adds the renewable energy chapter, as proposed, is strictly for solar energy. Currently, Jackson says the county zoning ordinance limits the height of wind towers or turbines to 80 feet on ag and ag residential lands, much less than the typical minimum commercial turbine height of 250-to-300 feet.
"These regulations are intended and anticipated to remain firm in response to many of the residents desires that have spoken and sent in public comment to restrict the large scale wind farms from basically disrupting our views and impacting the rural residential properties of Mills County," said Jackson.
The second readings of the renewable energy chapter and solar energy ordinance are expected to be discussed at the board's regular meeting next week.