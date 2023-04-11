(Glenwood) -- While they plan to add further details, Mills County officials have given the green light to bring in a planning consultant on commercial and industrial project proposals.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, by a 2-1 vote, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved a request for the county to hire a planning consultant through Confluence Consulting. A second bid was also submitted from JEO Consulting. The action came after a discussion with Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson and Mills County Economic Development Director Andrew Rainbolt. Rainbolt says the discussion partly arose from ensuring an orderly process for any commercial or industrial project proposed within the Interstate 29/Highway 34 corridor.
"Part of it was with the highway corridor overlay and the requirements involved in that with the hope that we're going to be getting some more development down there -- how can we make sure that it's orderly and make senses for both the county and for applicants," Rainbolt explained. "We think there's a prospect for more commercial and industrial development to come in and that would be helpful from everybody's end to make sure there's someone who can review it and give us advice."
Rainbolt adds some of the requirements laid out in the proposals from Confluence are already enforced if the project is within the corridor overlay district, including a pre-planning meeting and additional review by the county building officials. He says the Interstate 29/Highway 34 corridor is also unique due to being well outside any city's limits, which would typically already have a planning consultant under contract.
Jackson says the consultants would only be hired by the county on an as-needed basis and paid monthly when they do provide their services.
"This would be for 'on-call' only so as a project comes in such as Cattlemen's or Echo, this would be just for that particular project," said Jackson. "So it would be just per project."
Jackson adds that the permit fees submitted by the developers could cover the hourly rates. However, while acknowledging the need for a planning consultant, County Attorney DeShawne Bird-Sell questioned why the consultant fees couldn't be added to the permit fees already being paid by the company or individual proposing the commercial or industrial project and what the specific parameters would be to trigger the need for a consultant.
"I think it makes more sense for them to say, 'okay I want to put a commercial property right here,' and 'here's what I propose,'" Bird-Sell explained. "Okay, that's fine, but the county has a 'planning department' and you're going to have to pay the fees to have them review your plans and bring it back to the board and say, 'yeah.' But, you have to have some kind of parameters to say 'this triggers the responsibility of getting (the consultant).'"
Nonetheless, Supervisor Richard Crouch echoed Rainbolt and Jackson's sentiment that the position is needed, acknowledging some struggles with a recent industrial proposal.
"We've got to have somebody that understands and knows the rules and regulations beyond what we have right the capability of doing right now and I think that was part of the problem on our last go around on the cement company," said Crouch. "Things were not handled properly by the department of the people putting it forward, so I think a planning company that can say, 'this is how it's got to be done,' then maybe we won't have these problems that we've had."
Jackson and Rainbolt said they likely wouldn't have an issue including the fees within the other permit fees and plan to bring a proposal back to the board soon regarding specific parameters. Supervisor Lonnie Mayberry cast the lone dissenting vote.