(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are considering making their Veterans Affairs location a permanent home.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors met with Veterans Affairs Administrator Elizabeth Richardson to discuss purchasing the agency's current location at 602 South Locust Street in Glenwood. Supervisors Chair Lonnie Mayberry tells KMA News the county has been renting the facility from the current owner for several years, who he says are now looking to sell the building.
"We are interested in keeping it where it's at," said Mayberry. "The location seems to work for everybody and we'd just like to make that our home. So, we're going to attempt to purchase it."
He emphasized the county is looking to hold to the building after hearing good things from the county's veterans and employees who use the facility on a day-to-day basis.
"It's got zero-entry access to it so it's an easy in and easy out for our veterans and the location is great," said Mayberry. "The veterans seem to like it and we want to care of them and our employees -- it just seems to work."
Mayberry says the owners are asking roughly $140,000 for the building. Thus, he says the county has had a few different entities assess the structure, which is a re-modeled house, to ensure it is worth the cost.
"We had a few people go through and look at it -- a plumber, a few builders -- and check a few things out for us," he said. "We've got some positive comments back on it, so we're going to keep moving forward."
He adds there are a few different funding options the county is exploring to finance the purchase between dollars designated for purchases or COVID-19 relief dollars.
"We have some monies set aside for purchases, whether it be maintenance or other construction costs that we set aside every year," Mayberry explained. "So, we're going to attempt to use some of those and we've also discussed some (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for it."
Mayberry says the county has already allocated roughly half of the over $2.9 million in ARPA funds that the county received, including designations for planned renovations to the county annex building.