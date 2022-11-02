(Glenwood) -- After several months of review, Mills County officials are nearing the final stages of updating a utility solar ordinance.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved an engagement letter between the Baird Holm Law Office and the Mills County Building and Zoning Department. Holly Jackson is the Mills County Building and Zoning Technician. Jackson tells KMA News the letter allows the law firm to review the proposed utility solar amendments from the Planning and Zoning Commission through a legal perspective.
"Looking at what requirements we have in place and making sure that we are able to enforce any of the ordinances that we are proposing," said Jackson. "Reaching to the 'ag mitigation plan' and making sure that it's an easily enforceable ordinance. There's a different in some of the language with 'shalls' and 'shoulds' and that's something else we want to make sure we identify."
Jackson says the recommendation for the Baird Holm Law Office comes from its previous experience with renewable energy ordinances. She says there are a couple of target areas on which she hopes to gain legal advice.
"We have some things in there such as an ag mitigation plan, buffering, and where we want to look at as far as setbacks," Jackson explained. "Then the law firm will go back through that and make sure that we are within the realm of Iowa Code and within the law to make sure that we are doing this correctly."
Additionally, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission continued its discussion of possible amendments at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. On top of continued talks on the proposed minimum and maximum height limits, Jackson says Pete Berthelsen of Conservation Blueprint presented the different types of pollinators the commission could consider beneath any constructed solar panels.
"He talked to us a little bit about what different mixes of pollinators and grass seeds and clover would be best suited for our area," she said. "How we could consider maybe a better vegetation plan in addition to our ag mitigation plan to include in the ordinance."
The commission's current review process has been ongoing since April. Jackson says she hopes to have an updated ordinance ready to be implemented by the beginning of 2023.
"For the projects that have come forward to us, the developers have said that they would like to start working on their projects in the first and second quarter of 2023," said Jackson. "So, we want to have everything solid and in place prior to that."
While the current moratorium on commercial solar projects in Mills County runs until December 13th, Jackson says her department can and likely will ask the board of supervisors for an extension.