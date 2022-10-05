(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are pondering how to utilize a large amount of county-owned property.
After the Missouri River flooding of 2019, the Mills County Board of Supervisors utilized a voluntary buyout program of residential properties through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provided funds to acquire land with homes that received extensive flood damage beyond repair. As a result, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News the county acquired over 70 parcels. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board revisited the discussion Tuesday morning after some of the adjacent landowners began wondering what could be done with the properties.
"We've been kind of sitting around and waiting for the government to give us our final okay, but you know how well or fast the wheels of government turn and we're still waiting on some definite answers," said Crouch. "We're going to go ahead and try to get some of them out to the public. We're going to probably put something in the paper or on the county website of what's available and what we're looking for."
Robertson says the county has officially purchased one of the parcels for economic development, and the county conservation department acquired three to develop into wetlands.
Crouch says the county offered the buyout program in hopes of easing the financial burden of those hit worst by flood waters within the flood plain.
"We had their properties appraised and then we had to go through the process of paying them out," Crouch explained. "And there was also a process in there where if you remained in Mills County you could get a $31,000 payment to stay in Mills County."
However, due to the properties being acquired through the federal relief program, Crouch says there are still limits on what the county can do with the parcels.
"There's certain things that the government won't allow us to do yet just with the government regulations," said Crouch. "If we rent it, we have to give the money up to the government right now, so if you rent it for a $1, you give the government a $1. If that's what we have to do to take care of some of them or get them to where the people want to take care of them or do something with them, the board is more than willing to do that."
The deed through the federal program also restricts any use to open space, and no new buildings can be constructed on the property. Robertson says the county is hoping to go out and assess the conditions of the properties soon to determine which ones can be a priority to get back in the hands of county residents.