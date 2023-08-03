(Glenwood) -- Potential bidders will have a little extra time to formulate their proposals on renovations at the Mills County annex building.
Meeting in special session Wednesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved extending the bid deadline on the project for one week to August 15th due to changes in the materials listed on the building. The board initially heard a request from Mark Hughes Construction at its regular meeting Tuesday to extend the deadline to allow more time. However, the board chose to meet the next day to allow for a legal review of the extension from County Attorney Deshawne Bird-Sell. On top of the material changes, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the extension should allow potential bidders to shore up logistical plans for their proposal.
"There were some designs and materials that needed to change and the bidders wanted time to make sure they could get on location to do the construction," said Crouch. "So, we felt that another week would be viable and according to our county attorney, she said we could do this."
This is also the second round of bids on the project, as the board rejected two bids submitted back in May, including a $749,000 proposal from Kingery Construction of Lincoln and a $934,000 offer from Building Crafts, Incorporated out of Red Oak. Crouch says both bids were well over the original estimates, and they hope a second round with some adjustments to the proposal can reduce the cost.
"We had several discussions on it as a board and we decided to deny all bids and go back and see if we couldn't do some more work on the plans and lessen the costs," said Crouch. "So, we put it back out for bids again."
Even with the adjustments, plans still call for a fair amount of remodeling and renovation efforts at the facility on Railroad Avenue, including updates to the bathrooms and more space for the various county agencies and the public.
"We have to update the bathrooms because they're not handicap accessible, so that was one thing in the bid," he said. "We also need more room for our I.T. person, planning and zoning, and economic development. We also need more room for meetings at times when we have board of adjustment or planning and zoning (meetings) or when our health department has a clinic--so that it's adequate for them."
Mark Hughes Construction, which initially suggested the deadline extension, was also the developer who built the original building and did a previous addition. While contractors are struggling to shore up enough workers, Crouch says they hope to receive a few bids later this month.