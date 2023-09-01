(Glenwood) -- Plans to update and re-enforce an ordinance governing ATVs and UTVs in Mills County have crossed their first hurdle.
During its regular meeting this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment to regulate the recreational use of the vehicles. The amendment primarily includes removing a requirement to provide proof of insurance and bumping the county's annual permit fee from $30 to $50. The county had previously stopped enforcing the regulation after the State Legislature passed a law implementing similar requirements for most county roads. However, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board felt it would be fair to re-enforce the ordinance.
"We feel that people are using our roads more and more with the ATVs and utility vehicles and things, and we felt that we should be paid a little bit for the use of our roads and things," said Crouch. "We had no written or oral comments on it from anyone, so we went ahead and did our first reading."
The county regulations would be in addition to state law that, among other things, requires those wanting to operate an ATV or UTV on two-lane state highways, unpaved county roads, or city streets to be 18 years of age, have a driver's license and proof of insurance, and register through the Iowa DNR--which is handled through the county recorder's office. Crouch adds the number of ATVs or UTVs on the county roads has continued to grow.
"There's more and more of them all the time and it's amazing the tracks you see on rock roads from all these vehicles around," he said. "I think it's also due to gas getting up to five or six dollars a gallon and there's also the convenience with some of them where you can buy one that's fully air conditioned or heated where it drives like a small pickup."
At a previous meeting, County Recorder LuAnne Christensen said they could remove the proof of insurance requirement to avoid redundancies with the state regulation. Additionally, she said it should be easy enough for residents to complete the county and state registrations simultaneously.
"They could come in and just register it because they have to have it through the (Iowa) DNR," she said. "They wouldn't need proof of insurance, they would just need to show us the title and registration and that they are the owners."
The ordinance would also require a decal to be placed on the vehicle, in plain sight, that is good for one calendar year. The regulations would be strictly for recreational use as the state also provides exemptions for ATVs and UTVs for farm operations or agricultural purposes. The board plans to hold its second hearing next week and, if needed, a third hearing in two weeks.