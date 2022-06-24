(Glenwood) -- Mills County zoning officials have backed plans for a new communication tower near the Loess Hills.
During its monthly meeting Tuesday, by a 3-1 vote, the Mills County Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use permit for AT&T to install a communication tower along Pease Road in the county's Loess Hills Conservation Development Zoning District. Mills County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson tells KMA News the tower is part of the nationwide FirstNet Responder Network, which was established to provide a strong communication network for emergency personnel.
"It will provide high speed internet access to five of our law enforcement vehicles at the Glenwood Police Department and the Mills County Sheriff's Office, and we also have plans to increase it to all law enforcement vehicles over the next year," said Jackson. "It also allows for mobile internet devices that we've used for such things as high speed internet access at election polling places, internet connectivity for COVID vaccine clinics, and as a backup to our wired internet services at county buildings."
Jackson says the tower will provide access to mapping for the engineer's office and roadside management near the hills, along with vital phone service for residents in an emergency.
But, Jackson says the tower doesn't need to be strictly limited to emergency personnel assistance in the future.
"After they've gone online and we've been able to develop all the communication that is necessary for first responders, there is nothing at that point saying that AT&T can't sell some of the antennas to other communication networks such as Verizon, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular -- whoever they see fit," said Jackson.
However, the tower was not met without some pushback from residents, given the location near the Loess Hills. Jackson says residents primarily raised concerns surrounding the conservation of the unique landscape.
"The citizens that came forward, they are worried about having additional towers or towers in general in their zoning district that would take away from the ambience of what the Loess Hills are," she said, "we of course don't want to negate that."
Jackson says the conservation development zoning district does have special requirements.
"We don't allow soil to be removed or brought in to reserve that conservation and what it is made up of," said Jackson. "Having said that, the hills do present for a lot of cell phone coverage for our first responders or communication when there is something they are needed to address within those hills."
Jackson says construction of the tower is expected in late 2022 or early 2023. Board Member Heather Jenneman cast the lone dissenting vote, while Board Chair Cory Leick was not present for the meeting.