(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials were pleased with the amount of interest from contractors on renovations at the county's annex building.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors opened bids from four companies regarding renovations to the county facility located on Railroad Avenue. However, Due to the range of prices, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board tabled action on the proposals to ensure all four bids revolved around the same plans.
"We had four bids that ranged from $598,000 to $907,000 and some change, and we wanted to make sure everybody was bidding on the same thing," said Crouch. "So, we'll make a decision a week from (Tuesday) and it'll be on our agenda to approve a contractor for that bid."
Crouch adds two bids also came in around $700,000. This is also the second round of bids on the project, as the board rejected two proposals submitted in May from Building Crafts, Incorporated out of Red Oak and Kingery Construction of Lincoln. While they were surprised to see one bid over $900,000, Crouch notes the board was pleased with the number of contractors bidding on the project.
"We had the two bidders before, and they took it back and re-bid them and then we ended up with two brand new bidders," he said. "I was glad to see that and that we have people who are interested in doing the work yet."
Plans still call for a fair amount of remodeling and renovation efforts at the facility, including bathroom updates and more space for the various county agencies and the public.
"We have to make handicap accessible restrooms and that was going to have to be done, but then our meeting room for our (Planning and Zoning) board and the board of health that's in the building, they just keep getting bigger and bigger," Crouch explained. "This way, we'll have enough capacity for people to come in and voice their opinions on different things and sometimes we have some large crowds. As a county, we have to accommodate."
While an official deadline has yet to be set, Crouch says he is hopeful whichever contractor they go with could complete the project within a year.
"If they can get this done in a year, I feel very fortunate, but that's what we're looking for," said Crouch. "Because, we've got some people that we want to move around and stuff and it's going to make it tough for them to keep their offices going with construction down there. But, they'll all go along with the program."
The board had also extended the bid deadline on the project by a week earlier this month. In other business, the board also discussed a fiber contract with Western Iowa Networks to assist in bringing broadband to the city of Glenwood and approved the hiring of a 911 operator.