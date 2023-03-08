(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials plan to relocate the Department of Human Services office in the county.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors met with Matt Madsen with the state department on possibly signing off on a lease renewal with the Glenwood Resource Center providing office space for DHS until March 31st, 2024. Madsen says the lease is $36 a month, with utilities running roughly $84 monthly. While the office isn't constantly in use, Madsen says his department does still utilize the space roughly once a month.
"Here in Mills County when there are cases in the juvenile court, our social workers might meet there before they come over to the (courthouse), so that's usually around once a month when there are those types of court hearings," said Madsen. "The other thing we did use it for, I know it's getting a little age on it now, but in 2019 when there were floods and an emergency and everyone had to go to the (GRC) campus and sign up, we used our space for that quite a bit."
However, with the Glenwood Resource Center set to close in 2024, the board has offered up a few different areas in the county courthouse. Madsen says other counties, such as Audubon and Guthrie counties have similar setups. However, he adds they wouldn't need much outside of the space itself.
"Some places, and I'll use Guthrie Center as an example again, but some places we used to have a VPN or computer connection there, and now we don't even do that as much anymore," he said. "Our people have phones, smartphones, and other things so we really don't need much of a connection."
While the same room might not be available each month, County Auditor Carol Robertson says they can coordinate with the county attorney and courts to ensure a space is open when needed. In terms of the move itself, Madsen says the county would need to either hire somebody to do so or some counties have their road crews move any equipment. But he adds they likely wouldn't need to keep many items in the current office.
"The equipment that's there, you guys purchased probably decades ago with the desks and file cabinets," said Madsen. "So, there'd be a cost for a mover and this would all qualify for reimbursement through our local administrative expense that you guys do anyway. And then if you move or haul stuff to the landfill, there'd be costs for them to move it to that spot."
Supervisors Chair Lonnie Mayberry says the board room would be available outside of Tuesdays, and they are also remodeling a similar-sized room in the basement that would be available. Madsen says he will contact the GRC regarding when the current lease expires and plan the move accordingly. In other business, the board set a public hearing for April 11th at 10:00 a.m. on the designation of the Mills County Oak Ranch Urban Renewal Area and the urban renewal plan and project, approved using up to $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a 911 truck for the Conservation Department, and approved the renewal of insurance forms through ISAC for fiscal year 2024.