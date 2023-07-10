(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking into zoning changes to help spur potential economic development.
During its regular meeting last week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors held public hearings and approved the first readings of amendments to Chapters 24 and 27 of the county zoning ordinances. Holly Jackson is the Mills County Building and Zoning Technician. Jackson tells KMA News the Chapter 27 amendment involves adjusting the matrix to allow open warehousing in agricultural residential zoning districts with a conditional use permit.
"When we were approached at the planning and zoning commission, the commission was asked to review some of our ordinances--which we had been planning to do anyhow with the updates of our comprehensive plan," said Jackson. "Having said that, this was one of the items that came up with the request that they would review."
She adds the type of warehousing is already allowed in agricultural zoning districts with a conditional use permit. Thus, there weren't many objections from zoning officials to including ag residential. Jackson says the hope is to provide more flexibility for commercial businesses interested in coming to Mills County.
"Some of these commercial businesses where open warehousing would be allowed, would be in the industrial zoning district," she said. "However, some of them that would maybe rather be in the agricultural or agricultural residential area. Maybe they're just small businesses that would like an opportunity to call Mills County home."
Meanwhile, the Chapter 24 amendment, Jackson says, involves bringing back inspections and plan reviews for building permits. She says the supervisors had asked her office and the county attorney to review the chapter and have also expanded the types of builds they would like to see included in the review process.
"It first came about that they were looking at doing this only for commercial or industrial businesses taking into account that those are businesses that would have more of the public in them," Jackson explained. "As they got into further discussions, they discussed that it might be a good option to bring it back into the residential zones as well."
She adds that the county's economic development officials also recommend the changes. The board is expected to hold the second and final readings of the respective ordinance amendments at its regular meeting Tuesday morning.