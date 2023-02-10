(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are reviewing a possible zoning district amendment in the western portion of the county.
During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the county planning and zoning commission discussed and ultimately tabled formal action on a request for a zoning district amendment, including altering a portion of a Corridor Overlay District to a Highway Oriented Commercial Zoning district south of U.S. Highway 34 on 180th Street. County Zoning Technician Holly Jackson tells KMA News the amendment would allow for the construction of a concrete batch plant by Earnest Construction and IA/NE Concrete Products, LLC out of Bellevue.
"Because, right now, in our ordinance, that type of use as they were proposing on their application, is not an allowed use in the corridor overlay zoning district," said Jackson. "So, they were seeking to change that so that they would be able to have that."
Jackson says other options on the table for the commission included sending their recommendation of approval to the county board of supervisors, which would also require a separate meeting with the zoning board of adjustments, or denying the proposal altogether. The proposal covers just over 30 acres of land in the Platteville Township for a batch plant to produce and sell concrete and concrete castings.
However, the plans were met with some concerns from residents attending the meeting. Jackson says one concern was whether or not the current infrastructure would be able to handle the project.
"The location that is being proposed is currently on a gravel road off of 180th Street, and some of the questions came about whether or not this gravel road could handle that type of truck traffic," she said. "And also the traffic coming on and off of Highway 34."
Other concerns, Jackson says, included the dust and other possible environmental hazards that would come from a batch plant in that area. Meanwhile, she says the developers have suggested the location due to its proximity to Highway 34 and Interstate 29.
But, Jackson emphasized the zoning commission wouldn't have the final say in the zoning amendment, instead providing a recommendation to the board of supervisors.
"(The commission) acts primarily in an advisory capacity to the elected body, which would be the board of supervisors," said Jackson. "So, the decision they're making is not to pass or fail, but rather making a recommendation to the board of supervisors. It's a little different than our zoning board of adjustments where in that meeting, the decision is made immediately."
Jackson says the plan is to review the proposal further and address the concerns that were raised before bringing the discussion back to next month's meeting. However, as of Thursday, Jackson says the concrete and construction companies have applied for a conditional use permit for the plot of land but have yet to withdraw the zoning district amendment request. A hearing on the conditional use permit is set for Tuesday, February 21st, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mills County Planning and Zoning offices.