(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are once again searching for applicants to fill the county's public health administrator role.
At a special meeting last night, the Mills County Board of Health approved advertising within local newspapers and on the county website for the public health role. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch says the move comes after now past Administrator Lorie Ann Gentry and the board decided to go their separate ways, rooted mainly in different ideas for the agency. Gentry had succeeded long-time county public health official Julie Lynes back in May. Crouch says the recent hiring process could help streamline the current search.
"They've got all their job descriptions down and all we have to do is take out all the paperwork and put it back into the county system we use for hiring," said Crouch. "They talked about reaching out further maybe into Nebraska or Missouri and open up to people or bring some people in that maybe have some ideas and could improve some things."
He adds the board explored possibly sharing a public health agency with a neighboring county. Crouch says there is some urgency to fill the position as Public Health Nurse and Interim Administrator Lori Greiner has also informed the county she is close to retirement.
Crouch says he expects another promising field of candidates after the board of health received several qualified applicants earlier this year.
"I know that they had a half-dozen good applicants that they had to choose from and some of them still have people in mind that they had interviewed a couple months ago," said Crouch. "I think it's going to help out a lot, they're familiar with what they have to do, and I don't think it'll take that long."
Crouch estimates the hiring process could take up to three to four months between advertisement, vetting, and candidate interviews.
He explained that the public health administrator role in Mills County is slightly more hands-on on top of the typical duties due to no hospital located in the county.
"With vaccinations and stuff that we have to handle or did handle with COVID-19 -- getting everything set up, organized, and seeing that it's run properly," said Crouch. "There's more to it than just being an administrator. They do still have to run a budget and they have to hire and let people go."
Crouch adds that a state health official at the board of health meeting Tuesday said they would also spread the word of the vacancy throughout the central Iowa and Des Moines area. He says the county will advertise for the position until it is filled.