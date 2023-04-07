(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are trudging through the budget preparation process.
During its regular meeting this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on its proposed maximum property tax levy and scheduled a second public hearing for April 18 on its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins July 1. County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News that the proposed maximum tax rates, which don't include items such as the debt service levy or other county-voted levies, sit at $6.24 per thousand dollars valuation for general services and $4.66 per thousand for the rural rate. However, she adds they expect the final rural rate to be closer to $4.53 per thousand, which is still an uptick from the current $3.95 rate. Robertson says the increase comes primarily to adjust to rising costs for items paid out of the "rural services" fund.
"We have deputies that are paid there because it's about 50/50 where we have some out of the general and then the other half that are out of rural services, and we have some dispatchers that are paid out of rural services and the general levy," said Robertson. "Then all of our secondary roads is rural services."
On top of increasing wages to come closer to requirements laid out by the state's "Back the Blue" law, Robertson says the cost of law enforcement vehicles is also rising.
"Deputy cars -- there was a time when they were $25,000 and now they're $60,000 if you can even get them and that's a huge jump," she said. "If you're replacing more than one, which we generally try to keep it on a rotation with a couple a year, that adds up quickly."
She adds the secondary roads budget has also jumped from roughly $7 million to over $8 million as costs have risen nearly 33% for various equipment purchases and maintenance. Robertson says that comes despite County Engineer Jacob Ferro attempting to re-work his budget several times.
"He's done a great job of trying to keep things down and then the board is trying to give him at least the 95% requirement, and I know the board can give him 77% and that will suffice with a lot of the state (requirements)," Robertson explained. "But, there's not a lot of they can do with that kind of money either and he's re-worked his budget a couple of times."
Additionally, Supervisors Chair Richard Crouch says the county was not immune to the property tax rollback bill correcting an error from fiscal 2021 passed by the Iowa Legislature earlier this year. Crouch expressed frustrations over the bill, which lawmakers passed just as the county was finishing an initial budget proposal and has had varying impacts on local government in the region.
"It's really frustrating because we had everything set and then the state steps up and says 'well, we didn't get our work done,' well why didn't they do that the first week or so that they were in session up there," said Crouch. "Then all of a sudden the last of January, they come out and say 'we've got to do this now.' It was poor timing on their part or bad judgment -- however you want to put it."
Robertson says there could be further adjustments to reduce costs and the burden on taxpayers ahead of the April 18 hearing. Counties, cities, and school districts have until the end of the month to have their budgets certified.