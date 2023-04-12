(Glenwood) -- Public hearings are set in Mills County regarding renewable energy.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the county board of supervisors set a public hearing for May 2 during its regular meeting on the addition of a renewable energy chapter to the county's comprehensive plan. A hearing is also set for the same day on adopting a utility solar energy ordinance. Holly Jackson, the county building and zoning technician, says she and the Planning and Zoning Commission have been working with Confluence Consulting on the renewable energy chapter proposal since December 2022. Jackson says the hearing comes after extensive work from a steering committee and public input from a series of workshops to formulate the proposal.
"So from that then, we were able to look at different areas that should be identified or omitted from where we would allow solar energy utility scale to go," said Jackson. "Utility scale is not talking about your personal solar that's attached to your house or personal business, but more on a 'utility scale' that actually gives energy to another source."
Jackson says county officials last updated the comprehensive land-use plan in 2017, and the renewable energy chapter primarily became a topic as the county took on establishing a utility-scale solar energy ordinance. Additionally, Jackson says they made a few updates about where utility-scale solar projects could go following the public input, including a wider 200-foot buffer on either side of the Wabash Trace Natural Trail and the expansion of what zoning districts the projects would be allowed in.
"From those public meetings and the public hearing that was held with the planning and zoning commission," she said, "the commission decided to not only add in not only ag and ag residential zoning districts for where those utility-scale solar fields would be allowed to go, but they also added back in industrial."
She adds the proposal also includes two-mile "planning boundaries" for each city. Jackson says the inclusion of industrial districts comes to protect the "rural lifestyle" of many residents and maximize land use along Interstate 29.
"If you look along I-29, we have three different zoning districts there -- we have agricultural, industrial, and we also have our corridor overlay," said Jackson. "We'd also be working with economic development on 'where are some areas that would be better suited for where we couldn't grow industrial or commercial projects and maybe putting utility scale solar panels there would be a better option.'"
Meanwhile, Jackson says a draft proposal of a utility-scale solar ordinance is set to be presented to the board of supervisors. Along with setting regulations ranging from minimum and maximum height limits to setbacks, Jackson says the commission also recently decided to include industrial zoning districts as acceptable locations.
"How it's been presented the past few times, we were only including agricultural and ag residential into the zoning districts of where this would be allowed," Jackson explained. "Of course, that allowance is with a conditional use permit that would be approved through a Mills County planning committee and also through the county zoning board of adjustments."
Ahead of the public hearing on May 2, Jackson adds that she and Christopher Shires with Confluence Consulting will present the renewable energy chapter proposal to the planning and zoning commission Wednesday night.