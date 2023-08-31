(Glenwood) -- After nearly a year of planning, Mills County officials have landed on a contractor work at the county annex building.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors selected Mark Hughes Construction for just over $598,000 for several remodeling and expansion efforts at the facility on Railroad Avenue in southeast Glenwood. The board selected Mark Hughes over three other bids ranging from $700,000 to over $900,000. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News they were pleased that at least one of the bids came in under their initial engineer's estimate of $600,000.
"We kind of stuck to those guns that that was the vicinity we wanted to be in and we refused the first two bids because they came back a little higher than what they had been originally," said Crouch. "We also had one company come way in over the (estimate) and then Mark (Hughes) was at $598,000."
This was the second round of bidding, and earlier this month, the board had extended the bid deadline by a week. The supervisors also tabled action at last week's meeting to ensure all the contractors were bidding on similar plans.
Plans call for remodeling the bathrooms in the facility to meet ADA requirements, expanding the meeting room, and rearranging office space. Crouch says the additional space is greatly needed given the number of departments located in the building.
"Our I.T. guy and his office personnel are pretty tight and it's the same way with planning and zoning--we have room for two people but it just helps out when you have more space," he said. "Especially with public health, where they will have an exam room so when people come in they can isolate them in a room instead of standing out someplace in public."
The facility also currently holds offices for economic development. Crouch says that Hughes plans to begin working on the project later this year and adds that he expressed confidence in not getting held up by supply chain issues that have plagued several construction efforts in recent years.
"Mark said that he was going to start on it right away and hoping to get everything enclosed and be able to work on it this winter," Crouch explained. "Or, if he's got enough crew, he might get it done before then. So, that's where we are with those."
With American Rescue Plan Acts funding the project, Crouch adds they are on a bit of a deadline to complete the project by the end of next year. However, he expressed confidence in the project getting wrapped up well before then.