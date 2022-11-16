(Glenwood) -- There's still a ways to go, but Mills County officials have begun the process of filling a soon-to-be vacancy for county attorney.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors discussed the next steps for filling the vacancy after Naeda Elliott, who has now formally submitted her letter of resignation, won the race for county attorney last week. Additionally, the board approved the canvass of the midterm elections, which Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News allows the county to move forward with addressing the position. One of the board's first moves was making the position part-time instead of full-time, which Crouch says should help make the role more attractive to prospective individuals.
"It seems like that's the thing to do and I've talked around to several counties around here that are doing this," said Crouch. "Some are pretty good with it and others have questions but I think in order for us to find an attorney that's willing to take on the workload -- if they need that spare income on the side, that's fine with me."
While the position is typically an elected official, Crouch says the board is approaching the vacancy similarly to any other employee vacancy, including advertising for the job and an interview process. But, he adds it will still take some time before they fill the position.
"By the time we get people to sign up and we do interviews, myself, I'm looking at a month to six weeks," Crouch explained. "I'm sure we'd like to have one sooner than that if we can, but it takes time. I wish we could assign one next week, but I don't think we can do it that fast."
Additionally, residents could contest any appointment and call for a special election. Crouch says if needed, the board could also turn to any candidates who had pursued a write-in candidacy for the position.
Given the somewhat limited reach through their typical advertising strategies, Crouch says the board is hopeful of finding an individual in Mills County. However, he is relatively optimistic, given the interest the position garnered the last time the board went through an appointment process.
"The last time we put it out I think we interviewed around a half a dozen people who were interested in taking on the position," said Crouch. "But it just takes time to put it out, people read about it, think about it, and get back to us."
As the board works through the appointment process, more discussion is expected at future meetings. In related business, the board also terminated a 28E agreement with Fremont County allowing Mills County to share its attorney services after Peter Johnson was elected Fremont County Attorney.