(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials want additional time to find a better price for renovations at the county annex building.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors rejected two bids on the renovations, including a $749,000 proposal from Kingery Construction of Lincoln and a $934,000 offer from Building Crafts, Incorporated out of Red Oak. I.T. Director Patrick Binns, who has been corresponding with KPE Architecture, says both bids came in higher than expected. Additionally, Binns says some of the feedback from the bidders indicated that a completion date by the end of the year was a factor in driving up the costs.
"Some of the feedback they got was that the contractors were having a hard time getting subcontractors that could complete it by the end of 2023, which was one of the requirements that we made," said Binns. "So, if we were to reject this bids and re-do it, one thing to change would be maybe not putting a build deadline."
However, the board did have some concerns about not putting a completion date and whether that would allow the project to drag out for too long. Thus, Supervisor Lonnie Mayberry suggested extending the completion date by a few months.
"If we have it for January 1 and we instead put it for July 1, and I'm just using those for discussion purposes, I think that would help tremendously and we could even get another bidder," said Mayberry. "So, it would probably help drop these (bids) and you could get a few others to bid it."
Plans call for several remodel and renovation efforts throughout the annex building. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News that the project will provide more space for both the public and the county employees stationed in the facility on Railroad Avenue.
"Increasing our meeting room because it seems with the size, if we have some controversy in the county or some people want to come in, you get 70 to 80 people in this room, you're standing room only and we just don't have the room," said Crouch. "We also need to increase some handicap bathrooms and stuff in this process."
Crouch says the hope is to also give some additional office space to planning and zoning, economic development, and public health. Binns added that they would work with KPE to see if any revisions could be made to the plans before putting it back out for bid and allow for at least another six months beyond the initial timeframe to complete the project.