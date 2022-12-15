(Glenwood) -- Open burning is permitted again in Mills County.
County officials placed the ban in late October, citing the potential for widespread, devastating fires throughout the county. But, County Emergency Management Director Gabe Barney announced the ban's lifting Thursday afternoon. Barney, however, says his agency strongly urges landowners that have a requirement to conduct controlled burns of a larger scale to contact their local fire chief to discuss methods and weather conditions.
In addition, Mills County does have a controlled burn ordinance in place for the county's unincorporated areas. Property owners must contact the county's communications center at 712-527-4871 prior to conducting a prescribed burn.