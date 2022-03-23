(Glenwood) — Mills County officials have lifted an open burning ban that was in place for the county.
Mills County Director of Emergency Management Gabe Barney announced the ban was being lifted Wednesday evening after being in effect since February 14th. Even though the burn ban is lifted, Barney encourages landowners consider contacting their local fire chief prior to conducting any large controlled burns.
He says property owners in unincorporated portions of the county are required to contact the county’s communications center prior to prescribed burns under county ordinances. For more information, contact the Emergency Management Office at (712) 527-3643.