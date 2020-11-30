(Glenwood) – After two months, open burning will be allowed in Mills County again.
Mills County Emergency Management announced that the ban in place for the entire county will be lifted Tuesday morning at 10. County officials issued the ban in September due to abnormally warm temperatures and several months of below normal precipitation. During this period, County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst says local fire departments in the county and the county’s E-911 communication center had in place an automatic mutual aid protocol that gave firefighters an edge in their response times with the necessary equipment and personnel. Hurst says their performance made for a safer fall harvest.
Although the ban is being lifted, county officials strongly urge landowners required to conduct controlled burns of a larger scale, to contact their local fire chief to discuss methods and weather considerations prior to the burn.