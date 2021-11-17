(Glenwood) -- It's okay for Mills County residents to conduct controlled burns again.
Mills County Emergency Management announces that the open burning ban is being lifted as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. "Abnormally warm temperatures and several months of below-normal precipitation forced county officials to institute the ban in October, in order to head off "widespread, devastating fires." During this time, County Emergency Management Director Larry Hurst says local fire departments and the county's communication center used automatic mutual aid protocol to give firefighters an edge in their response times. Hurst says local fire departments' performances during this timeframe made for a safer fall harvest.
Though the burn ban is lifted, residents are urged to contact their local fire chiefs in preparation of a controlled burn. Additionally, Mills County still has a controlled burn ordinance for unincorporated areas in place, requiring property owners to contact the county's communication center at 712-527-4871 prior to a prescribed burn.