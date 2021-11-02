Mills County Election Results
|Glenwood Mayor
|Votes
|Ron Kohn
|220
|Write-In
|7
|Glenwood City Council (Elect 1)
|Holly Jackson
|161
|William McGinnis
|68
|Write-In
|2
|Glenwood City Council - Ward 3
|Laurie Mead Smithers
|100
|Write-In
|2
|Glenwood School Board (Elect 3)
|Matt Portrey
|384
|Elizabeth Richardson
|349
|John J. Zak IV
|330
|Write-In
|27
|Henderson Mayor
|Joel E. Tomford
|21
|Write-In
|1
|Henderson City Council (Elect 2)
|Keith Richard Newell
|14
|Rachael Knight
|11
|Sandra Diehl
|10
|Write-In
|2
|Henderson City Council for vacancy
|Write-In
|1
|Malvern Mayor
|Douglas R. Shere
|114
|Write-In
|17
|Malvern City Council (Elect 3)
|Heather West
|133
|Amber Lidgett
|115
|Christina Androy
|90
|Russell J. Holbert
|47
|Write-In
|12
|Pacific Junction Mayor
|Andy Young
|31
|Shannon Snipes
|24
|Write-In
|0
|Pacific Junction City Council (Elect 5)
|Terry Parham
|45
|Kimberly O'Connor
|40
|Holly Chafin
|39
|Matthew B. Fritz
|36
|Cherry Parham
|30
|Dianna Irick
|29
|Connie Turner
|26
|Write-In
|2
|Silver City Mayor
|Sharon McNutt
|40
|Rose Schoening
|39
|Write-In
|1
|Silver City City Council (Elect 2)
|Terrell Ramsey
|55
|Thomas Boehm
|40
|Mitzi Fink
|37
|Write-In
|5
|Silver City City Council for vacancy (Elect 3)
|Sue McPeck
|63
|Ron Damewood
|60
|Brett Christensen
|49
|Write-In
|23
|Emerson Mayor
|Larry R. Johnson
|81
|Write-In
|2
|Emerson City Council (Elect 2)
|Cathy Douglas-Bruce
|81
|Ann W. Roth
|69
|Write-In
|2
|Hastings Mayor
|Ryan Campbell
|15
|Write-In
|0
|Hastings City Council (Elect 5)
|Dustin Crouse
|15
|Troy Hatcher
|15
|Christine Ford
|14
|Alan D. Crouse
|13
|Write-In
|6
|Hastings City Treasurer
|Jese Jones
|10
|Write-In
|0
|East Mills School Board - At Large
|Rebecca Bell
|364
|Write-In
|11
|East Mills School Board - District 1 (Elect 1)
|Matthew G. Urban
|274
|Kent Harry Poncelow
|171
|Write-In
|1
|East Mills School Board - District 2
|Alan Obermiller
|348
|Write-In
|7