Mills County Election Results

Glenwood Mayor Votes
Ron Kohn 220
Write-In 7
Glenwood City Council (Elect 1)
Holly Jackson 161
William McGinnis 68
Write-In 2
Glenwood City Council - Ward 3
Laurie Mead Smithers 100
Write-In 2
Glenwood School Board (Elect 3)
Matt Portrey 384
Elizabeth Richardson 349
John J. Zak IV 330
Write-In 27
Henderson Mayor
Joel E. Tomford 21
Write-In 1
Henderson City Council (Elect 2)
Keith Richard Newell 14
Rachael Knight 11
Sandra Diehl 10
Write-In 2
Henderson City Council for vacancy
Write-In 1
Malvern Mayor
Douglas R. Shere 114
Write-In 17
Malvern City Council (Elect 3)
Heather West 133
Amber Lidgett 115
Christina Androy 90
Russell J. Holbert 47
Write-In 12
Pacific Junction Mayor
Andy Young 31
Shannon Snipes 24
Write-In 0
Pacific Junction City Council (Elect 5)
Terry Parham 45
Kimberly O'Connor 40
Holly Chafin 39
Matthew B. Fritz 36
Cherry Parham 30
Dianna Irick 29
Connie Turner 26
Write-In 2
Silver City Mayor
Sharon McNutt 40
Rose Schoening 39
Write-In 1
Silver City City Council (Elect 2)
Terrell Ramsey 55
Thomas Boehm 40
Mitzi Fink 37
Write-In 5
Silver City City Council for vacancy (Elect 3)
Sue McPeck 63
Ron Damewood 60
Brett Christensen 49
Write-In 23
Emerson Mayor
Larry R. Johnson 81
Write-In 2
Emerson City Council (Elect 2)
Cathy Douglas-Bruce 81
Ann W. Roth 69
Write-In 2
Hastings Mayor
Ryan Campbell 15
Write-In 0
Hastings City Council (Elect 5)
Dustin Crouse 15
Troy Hatcher 15
Christine Ford 14
Alan D. Crouse 13
Write-In 6
Hastings City Treasurer
Jese Jones 10
Write-In 0
East Mills School Board - At Large
Rebecca Bell 364
Write-In 11
East Mills School Board - District 1 (Elect 1)
Matthew G. Urban 274
Kent Harry Poncelow 171
Write-In 1
East Mills School Board - District 2
Alan Obermiller 348
Write-In 7

