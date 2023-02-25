(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County early Friday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 34 near the intersection of 195th street west of Glenwood just before 6:40 a.m. Authorities say a 2008 Honda Civic, driven by 59-year-old Felix Ngala of Bellevue, was traveling westbound on Highway 34, when the vehicle lost control and slid across the median. The patrol says the vehicle then slid into the eastbound lane where it struck an eastbound 2022 Mack semitruck, driven by 63-year-old David Scroggins of Red Oak. Authorities say the Honda came to rest upright facing north in the left eastbound lane, while the semi came to rest facing east in the south ditch.
Ngala, and one of his passengers, 46-year-old Yensa Elizabeth of Bellevue, were taken by Glenwood Rescue and Silver City Rescue, respectively, to Bergan Mercy in Omaha for their injuries.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.