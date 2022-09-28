(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials still want more time before formally approving proposed changes to commercial solar application regulations.
At its monthly meeting, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission heard a presentation from County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson on a proposed final draft of an amended commercial solar ordinance. The presentation came after months of discussion and review from Jackson and the commission, but this was the first time seeing all the items compiled into a proposed amendment. Jackson tells KMA News a new minimum height limit for utility-scale projects is among the proposed changes.
"The heights that are proposed include having a height minimum of no-less-than five feet off the ground and not to exceed 15 feet at the maximum tilt of the solar panels," said Jackson.
Jackson had previously said the discussion of a minimum height came after some proposals from developers had included "dual-use" farms and would still potentially utilize the grounds underneath the panels. Also proposed is a 50-foot setback from the end of the right of way. However, Jackson adds the commission would like to see that increased. Other discussion points included which zoning districts the projects would be allowed in and how developers would apply, which currently utilizes a conditional use permit.
Additionally, Jackson says the proposal includes specific plans the applicant or developer would need to submit as part of its application.
"Such as an agricultural mitigation plan identifying the best practices," said Jackson. "The proposed ordinance also provides ground cover standards, including standards for top soil preservation, requirements for plants native to Iowa that would provide habitat for pollinators and wildlife, or coming up with some type of ground cover plan for that area."
Other suggestions included requiring review from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and county conservation officials ensuring requirements are met.
However, Jackson says most of the commission felt compelled to allow for more time before giving their stamp of approval and for further research to ensure they've checked all boxes.
"I believe the majority of the board or expressed their feelings that they would like to have some time to really read through it," she said. "To understand and refer back to some of the key points that we have been discussing or debating back and forth on what to include or not to include through this."
While the current moratorium on commercial solar applications in Mills County expires on November 1, Jackson says that date could still be flexible should the commission not have a final draft ready next month. However, she adds the plan is to bring back the possible draft at next month's regular planning and zoning commission meeting.