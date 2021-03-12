(Glenwood) -- Like other counties, Mills County officials are getting some help in expediting the coronavirus vaccination efforts.
Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes updated her county's efforts in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning. Lynes says her agency continues to work through the list of phase 1B-eligible shot recipients.
"We continue to receive 200 doses a week from the state," said Lynes. "Mills County Public Health has administered over 2,200 vaccines, and over 1,600 of them are boosts. Twenty-two hundred of those are the prime doses--and those are just the ones that are administered through public health. We have had other Mills County residents be able to receive the vaccine out of our county, for example, through their employer and other areas."
Many residents have been vaccinated through local pharmacies. Lynes calls the assistance helpful in vaccinating the general public.
"The federal government has increased allocations to the pharmacies through that retail pharmacy partnership," she said. "A couple of our local pharmacies are receiving doses on a weekly basis, and that is helping us get through the population.
"You know, we look at what's in the future, and that's one area where we're getting messaging that doses will continue to increase. So, we think that our local pharmacies will continue to get more doses as the weeks go by--and that is very helpful to us," Lynes added.
The Iowa Department of Public Health last week expanded the eligibility list for shots to individuals age 64 and younger with certain health conditions. Lynes, however, says her agency is not taking names of individuals in the expanded phase, concentrating instead on getting the rest of the elderly population inoculated.
"We had a waste that started back at the end of January," said Lynes. "At an all-time high, we had over 1,500 individuals on our weight list, and we have been going through that. We didn't want to jump into the next group without finishing the senior population."
While much has been reported about possible side effects from the shots, Lynes stresses the importance of being immunized from COVID-19.
"There are minor side effects," she said. "I think they're very similar for most people, as many people you might get. Soreness at the site of the injection. People have a little bit more symptoms with the second shot. But, in the grand scheme of things, they're mild, they're well worth it. You're building up that immunity in your body. It's really a forward step in moving forward with this over-a-year-long process we've had with COVID."
Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations should contact Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.