(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are reporting a major uptick in COVID-19 cases.
In its weekly report issued Tuesday, Mills County Public Health reported 21 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total since March to 170--117 of which have recovered. A total of 3,482 residents have been tested for the virus.
With the new cases, Mills County's 14-day positivity rate increases to 7.4%. Information from other southwest Iowa counties in KMAland is available from our daily COVID-19 tracking page at kmaland.com.