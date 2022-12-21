(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are playing it safe during the winter storm when it comes to public facilities.
County officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the Mills County Courthouse is closed Thursday because of the weather conditions. Supervisors Chair Carol Vinton tells KMA News the county opted to close the building because of the inclement weather expected--include blowing snow and bitter-cold wind chills.
"Maybe the snow is going to be a little bit less," said Vinton. "But with the cold and lots of wind, we're just going to play it safe."
Vinton says Mills County's secondary roads crews are prepared for the battle with snow and ice removal.
"They're geared up, and they've already got a work schedule planned out," said Vinton. "They're ready to help the people and make people happy. Hopefully, everybody just stays inside,
Thursday's closing is in addition to previously-announced closings on Friday and Monday due to the Christmas holiday.