(Glenwood) -- Despite the continuing growth of coronavirus cases, more southwest Iowa counties are planning to resume business at their public facilities.
Earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution for a phased reopening of the county courthouse. Plans call for the courthouse's reopening Monday at 8 a.m.--under tight restrictions. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst tells KMA News the county is taking a phased approach in order to meet the public demand for services, while protecting the county's employees and residents at the same time.
"Basically, we've been doing modified services for some time now," said Hurst, "trying to accommodate the public. I think overall, the public has been fairly satisfied with the accessibility, to pay their bills, pay their taxes and registration, fees and things of that nature. But, there's been a few issues that are a little more complex with some of the county departments to do business."
The courthouse's reopening comes with a set of rules. County offices will remain open by appointment only. In addition, visitors must fill out a screening questionnaire found on the county's website, as well as at the courthouse's north entrance.
"What it is is a questionnaire form for visitors to fill out," he said, "like a little self-analysis or survey form that we're requiring them to fill out before they come for their appointment. The department that they visit will basically meet them--stay in the courthouse at the inner entrance--at the north door, where they would enter, and they will escort them to that department where they would do business."
But, Hurst says the screening process doesn't stop there.
"They're probably going to take their temperature with an infrared thermometer," said Hurst, "and then they're going to review with them their survey and questionnaire, to see if there's any criteria there that they might advise them that they may not want to, at this time, enter the courthouse to do business."
Hurst says the public is also asked to take other precautions when entering the courthouse.
"We asking the visitors to wear a mask at all times when entering," he said, "as the employees will be wearing masks. We'll have hand sanitizer available, and things of that nature."
Once business is completed, visitors would be escorted out. A copy of the screening questionnaire is provided here: